Ricky Hatton vs. Giuseppe Laura

By Boxing News on September 22, 2018
Ricky Hatton vs. Giuseppe Laura
But Hatton was Hatton, no matter what his age, as Giuseppe Lauri was about to find out.

On September 23, 2000 at York Hall in London, England, 20-0 Ricky Hatton fought 19-1 Giuseppe Lauri. Hatton was in a sense just starting out. He was winning all his fights and stopping most of his opponents, but his greatest achievements lay ahead. It would be another five years before Hatton took on and defeated Kostya Tszyu for the IBF junior welterweight title. But Hatton was Hatton, no matter his age, as Laura was about to find out…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Ricky Hatton vs Giuseppe Lauri (2000-09-23)



Tags: Giuseppe Lauri Ricky Hatton September 23rd 2000 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Giuseppe Lauri

  • Ricky Hatton

Origin Tradate Lombardia Italy
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.05.28 (42)
Rated at
W-L-D W55+L16+D0=71
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Augusto Lauri

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.10.03 Rico Schultz 13-1-0 W(KO) 7/12
2014.05.24 Lajos Bimbo 0-3-2 W(TKO) 2/6
2013.11.09 Steve Claggett 17-2-1 L(UD) 8/8
2013.09.28 Kevin Bizier 20-0-0 L(UD) 6/6
2013.09.06 Mian Hussain 6-0-0 L(UD) 6/6
2013.06.21 Samuel Vargas 13-0-1 L(UD) 8/8

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record