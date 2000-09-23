But Hatton was Hatton, no matter what his age, as Giuseppe Lauri was about to find out.

On September 23, 2000 at York Hall in London, England, 20-0 Ricky Hatton fought 19-1 Giuseppe Lauri. Hatton was in a sense just starting out. He was winning all his fights and stopping most of his opponents, but his greatest achievements lay ahead. It would be another five years before Hatton took on and defeated Kostya Tszyu for the IBF junior welterweight title. But Hatton was Hatton, no matter his age, as Laura was about to find out…