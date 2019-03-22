These talented fighters develop their skills under the guidance of Coach Lamar Wright.

Fighting out of Glass City Gym in Toledo, Ohio are three up-and-coming fighters to keep an eye on. They have a coach in common, Lamar Wright, who spoke exclusively with Boxing.com about his boxers.

Tyler McCreary (15-0, 7 KOs) fights at featherweight and is currently ranked #8 in the world by the WBA. He enters the ring on Saturday, March 23 in Costa Mesa, California under new management and a new promoter. McCreary’s bout will be broadcast on ESPN+, on the undercard of Pulev vs. Dinu. The bouts are scheduled to begin at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on the app.

“Tyler is with Top Rank now,” said coach Wright. “And he’s now managed by James Prince.”

Team McCreary hopes that the young prospect can get his first world title shot sometime this year.

“We’d love to get Can Xu (who won the WBA “regular” title in January).”

Super middleweight DeAndre Ware (13-1-2, 8 KOs) was last seen on Showtime’s “ShoBox” series on February 1 when he faced highly touted prospect Ronald Ellis.

Ware is only 5’9”, but despite his height disadvantage, he utilized intelligent pressure and persuaded Ellis—the taller, longer fighter—to fight Ware in the mid-range, where the distance favored Ware and his style. In a spirited and competitive bout, Ware won a deserved decision, securing the NABA-USA, USBO, and WBC Continental Americas titles.

“Our game plan was to make sure DeAndre was in tip-top shape to be able to apply effective pressure, outwork Ellis at mid-range and inside, and DeAndre did that. He out-jabbed him and out-landed him,” Wright said.

The 31-year-old Ware began boxing late, yet has impressed in his last several bouts. On top of his professional boxing career, Ware is a full-time firefighter with the Toledo Fire Department. Such dedication is impressive enough on its own, but when Coach Wright explained Ware’s schedule, it makes it even more remarkable.

“He has to work 24 hour shifts at the fire department,” Lamar Wright said. “DeAndre’s work schedule is 24 hours on and 24 off. Sometimes it might be 48 on, 48 off. But when he’s at work, he loses a whole day [of training].”

DeAndre Ware wants big fights in the coming year and is hoping to sign with a good promoter as well to help him reach the top level.

“At this point, how can you deny him good fights?” said Wright. “You can say it’s his age, he hasn’t done anything, but in his last three fights, he’s beaten highly-touted prospects, including a Puerto Rican Olympian. He’s proven he’s the real deal and he can hang with the top class.

“We want the [Anthony and Andre] Dirrells, we want [IBF world champion] Caleb Plant. We want the champions. DeAndre is looking for those fights now.”

In the super junior welterweight division, Sonny Fredrickson (20-1, 13 KOs) is currently ranked #13 in the world by the IBF, and #14 by the WBO.

Fredrickson suffered his first loss in January 2018, but has since fought twice.

“I think we rebounded right,” said Wright. “Our last fight was in November, a tough opponent in Manuel Mendez, and I think we’re maybe even a little farther ahead than when he lost.”

Fredrickson was previously promoted by Roc Nation Sports but is now a free agent.

“We’re in talks with a few promoters,” said Wright. “We’re hoping he’ll fight next in April or May. But that dude is a gym rat. If they called him right now, he’d be ready to fight.”

Like his stablemates, Fredrickson and his team are ready for bigger and better things.

“I think he’s ready for his shot. I see Chris Algieri is back in the mix—we’d love someone like him. All the top 140 pounders. It would be lovely to get in there with [WBO title holder] Maurice Hooker. That’s a fight where Sonny would really be able to display all his skills. [WBA champion] Kiryl Relikh would be great too.”

As these three talented fighters develop their skills under the guidance of Coach Lamar Wright, fans should keep their eyes peeled for what’s next for them. Glass City Boxing Gym appears to be producing some of the best young fighters in the country.

