There should be championship belts for quality opponents. Without these tough men there would be no world champions. They mark the progress of new prospects; they help keep them in shape; they sharpen the skills of the rising stars; and they do it by fighting tough and being tough even though they have little chance of winning. Their pockets are often filled with little more than applause, spent before the night is over. They take more beatings than most world champions. Their earnings will never cover the costs of increased medical statements. Exchanging health for short flashes of glory is nothing new. Think of such Greek heroes as Achilles, Hector, and Odysseus. They fought not for money but for lasting fame and praise. What today’s boxers lack is a Homer to write their accolades in poetry.
One of the toughest opponents of the 70’s and 80’s was heavyweight Harvey Steichen. His 19-24-1 record is misleading. He did not attempt to build a false record against tomato cans and bar flies, as is often the case today. He fought the best heavyweights of the day. Whenever the phone rang offering him a fight, he took it, no questions asked. “We did not worry about who we fought in those days,” he said. “I never looked at a tape or studied an opponent. I was afraid of no one. Offer me a fight and I was there.” That attitude placed him in the ring with some of the most brutal boxers of the era including Frank Bruno, Tony Tucker, and John Tate. “I went the distance with John Tate. Not many boxers can say that.”
Hearing of Harvey’s reputation, Mike Weaver hired him as his sparring partner. Harvey, always in shape, gave Weaver plenty of work. They became good friends and Harvey often listened to Weaver play piano.
“I have my memories,” said Harvey. “No one can take that away from me. I did not always win but I never backed down.”
Harvey appreciated the opportunities boxing gave him. Boxing let him travel to parts of the world he would never have gone to including Hawaii. “I once fought in Africa,” he said. “I expected to face a black man. I was surprised to see a white guy. He looked just like Baby Huey.” For a moment he smiled as he drifted back to that fight.
Harvey is a quiet, contemplative man, still wire tight and with the cold stare of Sonny Liston. He carries himself in a sophisticated, dignified fashion. If boxing had a senior division he looks like he could step into the ring tomorrow. He might do quite well given today’s heavyweights.
Like many boxers he was lost after retirement. He worked for a time with the Department of Corrections in Arizona but slowly fell into alcoholism. Returning to Spokane he became a hopeless street drunk. There is nothing stupid about Harvey. “There are no decent fighters who are stupid,” he said. He took a hard look at himself and was determined to get sober. The same courage and determination that kept him in the ring picked him up from the gutter. Now, completely sober, he enjoys the outside and physical work and does lawn maintenance. He finds the work good for the body and good for the soul.
On June 22 he was presented with a special belt in Spokane for his contribution to boxing. He climbed through the ropes like a man who had come home. For a short time, he was again in his natural environment, center ring, a belt around his waist, and his arm raised in victory—Harvey Steichen, world champion opponent.
Wassup Errrbodday 09:33am, 06/18/2019
Jan Swart…. My apologies for leaving out Mike Schutte. The guy was a tank. However, I must say I don’t recall Jimmy Richards, I will indeed do a search on Mr. Richards. South Africa would continue to produce some decent heavyweights into the 80’s and 90’s as well.
Jan Swart 09:11am, 06/18/2019
Wassup Errboday you can add Mike Schutte and Jimmy Richards to the list of good S A heavyweights of the 1970s. Schutte never took a backward step. Gerrie Coetzee broke both hands on Schutte’s head (hence the “bionic hands” moniker following bone fusions). Mike lost to Duane Bobick mainly because psychologically he was destroyed when his wife’s attorneys had divorce papers served on him just after the weigh-in on the day of the fight. At one point there was talk of an Ali - Schutte fight, but after Bobick the doors closed on Mike. Ditto Jimmy Richards, who lost a make-or-break fight against Henry Clark.
Wassup Errrbodday 08:25am, 06/18/2019
I do indeed remember the name Harvey Steichen, and I guessed that “Baby Huey” had to be Jimmy Abbott. Abbott was a good prospect and even stopped contender, Kallie Knoetzee, in the first round. He was an Andy Ruiz prototype and didn’t look like he ever did a sit-up or run a mile in his life. Abbott with a little more dedication to training could have very well been a serious contender. Knoetzee, Abbott, Coetzee, Robbie Williams were a group of solid white heavyweights out of South Africa in the Seventies. Nice article and glad to know that Mr. Steichen is back on his feet again. People forget that before the Weaver loss, John Tate was viewed as the best heavyweight on the scene, even better than Larry Holmes, who wasn’t that highly thought of in 1980.