Lately he has been putting away opponents with fly-swatter efficiency. (Wrigley Brogan)

Call them elevator stops, those brief intervals on different floors to check where a fighter is as he attempts to travel to the top…

Call them elevator stops, those brief intervals on different floors to check where a fighter is as he attempts to travel to the top. A boxer who thinks he can travel from the basement to the roof without stopping will be disappointed and will often get lost. He might never find his way again. A boxer who stops, accesses his past bouts, chooses an opponent his equal, possibly slightly better, and wins, is ready to move to the next higher floor. Super featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (15-0, 6 KOs) made that stop, won that fight against Antonio Escalante (29-10, 20 KOs) by TKO in the 5th round on January 11 at the Battle of the Boat series, and is now ready to push the button to higher floors.

Mioletti has never looked better. He remains an encyclopedia of boxing knowledge, but lately something else has been added: a punch. Power in his earlier fights has been suspect and he has relied on his boxing skills to win fight. No longer. Lately he has been putting away opponents with fly-swatter efficiency. As someone was heard to say after this win, “He’s been going from Willie Pep to Sandy Saddler.” Apparently he enjoys putting away better opponents and uses lesser opponents for exercise. His last 3 fights have ended early with unbeaten Headley Scott wandering off in a daze and veteran Carlos Padilla floundering around like a landed carp.

For Mioletti a break may be in order. He will probably return home to Illinois and face a few overripe bananas for spending change and to inflate his record before facing anyone close to a contender. He remains a hot prospect and someone to watch. The sooner he faces another quality opponent the better. At the age of 24 time passes fairly quickly and he will need to land a television shot to start to get recognized. Beat another two quality opponents then, next floor—televisions and electronics.

Brian Halquist’s Battle at the Boat series has been the most successful boxing series in the Northwest. The fights continue to improve with a nice mix of local and international professionals. Halquist is starting to move to the next level and has been signing more casinos and fight venues in the U.S. and abroad.

In other action Quinten Wyland lost to Luis Iniguez by unanimous decision; Derick Bartlemay defeated William Parra-Smith by unanimous decision in the most exciting fight of the night; Niko McFarland beat Luis DeAlba in a close split decision; University of Washington graduate Richard VanSiclen beat Eddie Hunter by unanimous decision; and Shae Green narrowly beat Journey Newson by split decision.