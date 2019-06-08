Rolls didn’t roll over, but it was an easy victory for Triple G. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Saturday night, in a fight streamed live on DAZN from New York’s Madison Square Garden, Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs), the former unified middleweight champion from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, knocked out two-time Canadian amateur champion Steve Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs), the 50:1 underdog from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The time of the stoppage was 2:09 of round 4 of a scheduled 12.

Fighting out of the red corner in red trunks, Golovkin had not fought in nine months, since losing a majority decision to Canelo Alvarez in their rematch last September. Against a more credible opponent, the inactivity might have been a factor. But against a fighter nowhere near his skill level and not ranked in the top-10 by any of the sanctioning bodies, Golovkin, despite a slow start, pretty much had his way with the game but outclassed Canadian.

Rolls, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with gold trim, was taking a big step up in class. Entering the ring with an undefeated record and the memory of Andy Ruiz’s upset of Anthony Joshua last week in the same venue still fresh in his mind, Rolls fought reasonably well in two of the four rounds, especially the second. But it was obvious from the start that Rolls had never faced a fighter of Golovkin’s caliber, and is unlikely to face anyone of his caliber again.

A big left hook, preceded by several shots upstairs and down, decisively ended the fight when Rolls went down face first and failed to beat the count. The Big Drama Show may be back, in a manner of speaking, but at 37, age may be catching up with Golovkin. He got nailed flush several times, but Rolls is no more known for his power than his defense. Rolls, to his credit, didn’t roll over, but it was an easy victory for Triple G, who landed 42 percent of his power punches..

“I love knockouts,” he said after the bout. “I love New York. It was a great night all around. I’m ready to come back in September and bring back the big drama show.”

When asked who he wants to fight in September, Golovkin’s answer came as no surprise.

“Everybody knows,” said Golovkin. “Everybody knows. First guys, of course, I’m ready for Canelo in September. I’m ready to come out. Just ask him…If you want a big drama show, please tell him.

“I believe because this is boxing. This is boxing business. Why not, you know?”