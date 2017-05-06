The decision to hold such a high profile fight in Las Vegas should come as no surprise.

On Monday afternoon, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya announced that the hotly anticipated middleweight unification showdown between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has officially found a home. All things considered, the decision to hold such a high profile fight in Las Vegas should come as no surprise. This isn’t the 1980’s anymore and high profile bouts aren’t regularly held in a football stadium, at least not in the United States. There are exceptions to the rule, of course, and fighters such as Manny Pacquiao and the aforementioned Canelo have indeed taken their respective shows on the road to the tune of thousands of fans packing into a stadium. However, they are listed as “A” side attractions and their opponent isn’t usually the one who draws the crowd. See last year’s bout between Canelo and Liam Smith for a perfect example.

Las Vegas didn’t build the brand new T-Mobile Arena simply to land an NHL franchise or perhaps an NBA team one day in the future. Sin City remains a destination and the proof isn’t just in the pudding. It’s in the payout, as in site fees. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas was among the most popular locales to host the GGG/Canelo bout, yet Jerry Jones, for all his bucks and bravado doesn’t own a casino. When a promoter requests a nine digit (or greater) fee to grant a night of boxing to an arena, ones that are affiliated with a casino, such as the MGM Grand or Mandalay Bay can offer the greatest bid because the money can be made back in the form of gaming. Vegas usually has a better deal in place. Just ask the Oakland Raiders.

“For the best fight on the best date in boxing, there is no better venue than the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,” De La Hoya affirmed with Monday’s announcement. “Fans won’t only be treated to a classic battle between the two best boxers in the sport, they will also be able to enjoy an incredible week of activities marking Mexican Independence Day. This will be a can’t-miss event for hardcore and casual fans alike.”

Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler agreed with Oscar. “This is the result of many years of hard work for Gennady, who’s traveled around the world to fight world champions and top contenders to become an undefeated, unified middleweight world champion,” he said. “Gennady’s reward and the fans’ reward will be battling in the biggest and best match-up in the sport of boxing. Gennady is ready for his date with destiny.”

The fashion with which we were made aware of Golovkin’s intentions to fight Canelo easily matched such an affirmation. All that was missing was for the man from Kazakhstan to glide into the ring on a zipline from the roof of T-Mobile Arena. This contest may actually be one which lives up to its hype, or at least to a good percentage of it. Yes, the announcement will be seen as a letdown for those of us who were looking to budget for a trip to Texas or elsewhere. The least expensive ticket for the September contest will easily be three digits instead of two. However, this doesn’t mean that fans can’t invite the gang over and throw a block party. Fans and friends alike can get together, throw down as only we can and wake up in our own bed. Let the conversation begin.

