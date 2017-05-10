Where will the (hopefully) epic showdown between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin be held?

Oscar De La Hoya made the rounds across a few daytime sports talk shows so far this week and other than the dominating performance by his promotional company’s most prized asset, Canelo Alvarez, much of the focus was on one simple word. Actually, what could be more accurate than “if you build it, they will come”? Perhaps one word, yet one which is always dished out in a group of three. Location, location, location. Where will the (hopefully) epic middleweight showdown between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin be held?

Despite the fact that De La Hoya insists that he’s listening to all offers as well as considering each one beyond measure, only a few sites come face-to-face with logistics as well as the bottom line. Las Vegas is the likely front-runner simply due to its relationship with what is much like the oxygen in our blood. Without oxygen, we die. Without money, Vegas flops. A more concisely worded answer? The classic quote from the notorious bank robber of the 1930’s, Willie Sutton hits the ball out of the park. When asked why he held up financial institutions, he replied, “Because that’s where the money is.”.That’s pretty cut and dry, isn’t it?

Site fees for high profile fights can be in the eight-figure range at times, which is why so many of them are held in Sin City. Millions of dollars put up by a hotel with a hot and jumping casino can easily make the money back in due time. The MGM Grand was the main host for last Saturday evening’s target practice session for Canelo Alvarez against Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. and hopefully, ecstatic fans of the victor poured into the massive casino and rolled bones until dawn. Alvarez was the clear favorite but matters don’t always go as planned.

Just ask Steve Wynn, who took a financial bath in the fall of 1990 when James “Buster” Douglas decided a huge payday for the first defense of the heavyweight title he yanked from Mike Tyson a few months earlier was more important than getting into prime fighting condition. He was easily knocked out by Evander Holyfield in the third round. Let’s not get off topic, however. Vegas makes all the economic sense in the decision, yet it would easily deliver a mighty shank to the oceans of boxing fans who’d love to attend the fight live.

Julio Cesar Chavez (senior) delivered a beating to Greg Haugen in February of 1993 in front of over 130,000 spectators at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, a place forever in soccer lore thanks the efforts of Diego Maradona in 1986. The NFL has taken its brand to the Distrito Federal many times and has found great success as well. However, in terms of state of the art facilities, El Azteca doesn’t measure up and Mexico City still isn’t exactly the safest place in the Western Hemisphere. The stadium itself is in desperate need of a facelift to take it safely out of the twentieth century and into the current age. Cross this one off the list.

Next, as De La Hoya mentioned on Tuesday was Wembley Stadium in London. Would it be fair to fans to stage another titanic showdown in the U.K. after one just took place there two weeks ago? Wembley has the facilities, to be sure, but this a contest between a Mexican and a Kazakhstani who has endeared himself to many Mexican fans. Going across the pond may be asking too much of a fight which was announced on a grand stage in the United States and may rightly deserve to host the contest more than any other locale.

Places like Dubai make little sense. Gambling’s not allowed, its human rights record is simply abhorrent and it’s too far away. Gone are the days of rumbles in jungles and thrillers in Southeast Asia, which brings us to the most logical choice behind Las Vegas. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas has all the trappings needed to play host to the bout. Jerry Jones has rolled out the red carpet to championship contests in the past, most recently last September for the aforementioned Canelo Alvarez. Should he be so inclined, Jones can offer to open the entire stadium in an effort to break the 100,000 spectator mark. Hopefully, his efforts are better than those he put forth for the Super Bowl in 2011, when some fans were ultimately told their seats were in makeshift sections that didn’t satisfy the county’s fire safety code.

The drawback is the fact the area around the stadium doesn’t offer much other than a few restaurants. Hotel rooms would be limited and traveling fans could easily be subjected to the all too familiar spike in the costs of just about everything from rooms to a pack of gum. Still, despite the fact that T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas can accommodate around 20,000 fans, doesn’t five times that amount sound better and give us the chance to show England that we can pack ‘em in just as strongly? Through all the anticipation we may be feeling this week, most signs point to the September 16 contest heading to the Nevada desert. The truth may indeed hit us hard, yet not as forcefully as the thought of HBO re-airing the Canelo/Chavez, Jr. fight on cable TV this weekend. Lastly, it’s “GGG” Golovkin who has in his possession the lineal middleweight crown, not Canelo. Let’s show him the respect he deserves and put his name first in the promotion and announce him second on fight night.

