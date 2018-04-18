Martirosyan believes the fight against Golovkin is one big drama show he is going to win.

On Saturday, May 5, at StubHub Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing, Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), the knockout artist from LA by way of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, will defend his WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO titles against two-time world title challenger Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs), the WBC #1 ranked contender from Glendale, California, by way of Abovyan, Armenia.

Golovkin and Martirosyan boast a combined record of 73-3-2 (54 KOs) with 3/4 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Most of the knockouts, however, are on Golovkin’s ledger, which is no knock on his never-say-die opponent.

“Vanes Martirosyan is now the most important fight of my career,” said Golovkin. “He has my respect and I am training hard to defend my titles against him. I am happy to be back on HBO and fighting at StubHub Center because they have great boxing fans. I will give my fans another big drama show.”

Martirosyan has nothing against big drama shows, especially when he thinks this is one big drama show he’s going to win.

“I’ve been training my ass off,” Martirosyan told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m sparring, I’m on weight. When they asked me if I’d take this fight, I said yes. I didn’t ask about money at all. It’s a good show for L.A. Cinco De Mayo. Armenians will pack the place. I have a lot of Mexican fans. I do believe in my heart I’m going to beat [Golovkin] because he’s never fought someone with my style.”

Martirosyan has lost three of his last six fights. But the losses were to the best of the best, Erislandy Lara in 2016, Jermell Charlo in 2015, and Demetrius Andrade in 2013, all by unanimous or split decision.

If nothing else, Martirosyan, who is younger and taller than Triple G, means business and comes to fight.