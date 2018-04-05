According to ESPN.com, unheralded Jaime Munguia may try to replace the irreplaceable.

Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), the undefeated knockout artist from Los Angeles by way of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, may be an honorary Mexican, but he’ll never own Cinco de Mayo like his former opponent, the now-disgraced Canelo Alvarez, did. But with Canelo out of commission, having failed two pre-fight drug tests, the scramble is on to find a suitable opponent incapable of beating Triple G. And if the opponent is young, undefeated, coming up in weight, and a real live Mexican to boot, well, who could ask for anything more?

So forget Billy Joe Saunders. Forget Demetrius Andrade. Forget Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. Forget Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Forget any and every fighter who publicly expressed an interest in fighting Triple G, because that’s not how it rolls.

According to ESPN.com, Jaime Munguia (28-0, 24 KOs), the unheralded 23-year-old super welterweight from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, may replace the irreplaceable in hopes of defying the odds and walking away with Golovkin’s IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Munguia’s perfect record looks good on paper, but he has never fought a scheduled 12-round fight and his opposition has been a mixed bag. For example, the last nine men he faced, dating back to February 2017, have a combined 172-88-13 record, and the household names among them are nonexistent.

So, come rain or come shine, the show goes on, with or without Canelo. The fight’s desirability insofar as pay-per-view is concerned ought to be taken into consideration, but expect no change on that front, even if the chances of getting one’s money’s worth are equivalent to Munguia’s chances against Golovkin.