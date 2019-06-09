At age 37, he didn’t look old. Perhaps older, but not at all old. (Amanda Wescott/DAZN)

English humor. You either like it or you don’t. To some, the films which showcase the talents of not an individual, but rather an institution known as Monty Python are as common in their vocabulary as everyday phrases. To others, it’s junk. In particular, 1975’s “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” has a specific scene where King Arthur, played with range and silly wit by the late Graham Chapman, mistakes a man named Dennis for an old woman when viewed from behind as he’s pulling a cart. Without going into great detail, Dennis, played by Michael Palin, informs the king that in addition to misidentifying his gender, he’s also off in regards to his age. “I’m 37,” says Dennis. The king replies, “What?” “I’m 37,” Dennis indicates. “I’m not old.”

This writer apologizes for a full paragraph of nonsensical rubbish, yet the feel within the early rounds of Gennady Golovkin’s return to the ring after a nine-month sabbatical was that he perhaps no longer drives at night and can’t go far without a cane. That is why it’s often beneficial to watch televised fights without sound. Although it may not make us feel like we’re there, a bout watched on mute allows us to avoid a commentary team telling us what we’re seeing. Otherwise, we would’ve been lead to believe that the former middleweight juggernaut had discovered the fountain of age. To many of the DAZN ‘experts,’ “GGG” was not only 37, but an older 37 on the ugly side of sunrise.

It happens, of course, when the boxing brain works in concert with a possible trilogy in mind against one of the most popular athletes on the planet. As long as the Kazakh slugger who often promises a “big drama show” remains relevant and wins when he’s expected to do so, thoughts of a third bout with current middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will always beckon the next question.

A refresher course in reality may be in order. Many of us knew as much about Golovkin’s opponent, Steve Rolls, as we did of Andy Ruiz, Jr. just one short week ago. So much of the sporting world was beyond awash last week with Ruiz’s shock win over Anthony Joshua. The sight of mainstream media mentioning boxing can be welcoming at first, yet it quickly can become irritating to no end. With that in mind, we now jump one week forward.

Madison Square Garden in New York City and live on DAZN. Same city, same venue and same network platform which last week introduced Andy Ruiz, Jr. to much of the world. Golovkin’s first short step back at another crack at Canelo would take place under the same giant tent. Steve Rolls is by no means a basement fighter, but the odds (25-1 in Golovkin’s favor) basically told us that a second upset in as many weeks was highly unlikely. “GGG” got enough rounds in to lubricate his joints with synovial fluid, break a sweat and get his heart rate up high enough to burn a few calories before he stopped Rolls with a jarring left hook just past one minute into the fourth round. Did Golovkin look convincing on Saturday evening in Manhattan?

To many of us, he looked like a fighter who needed to shake off a bit of proverbial ring rust and it should have come as no surprise that he absorbed a few clean shots from his Toronto opponent. At age 37, he didn’t look old. Perhaps older, but not at all old. Once the deed was done, a victorious Gennady Golovkin indicated that he felt as fine as anywhere ranging from a baby to a teenager.

Without any suspense, the question about a third fight with Canelo Alvarez eventually surfaced and Golovkin didn’t hesitate. He’d love a third shot at the Mexican superstar and hopefully, not in Las Vegas, but rather at Madison Square Garden. We can only hope for both.

Do the promotional outfits of Alvarez and Golovkin want to please the fans of boxing or do they want to make money? Don’t answer that. Instead, think of what will likely happen if the two boxing giants meet once again in Sin City. Aside from a landslide decision or savage knockout in his favor, “GGG” may not have a prayer at the altar of St. Peter.

Perhaps a larger venue such as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas? Nope, although that would pack the place to the roof. If Vegas is now Canelo’s backyard, then the Lone Star State is his wide and open range. Try the Big Apple instead. Much like the aforementioned Monty Python, Canelo Alvarez and his promotional backing loyalists are an institution. Golovkin is 37, while Alvarez is just 28. If we didn’t know any better, than we’d think Canelo is becoming just as flashy as the one man who beat him in the ring, as evidenced by the footage of him driving a million-dollar sports car at a high rate of speed. Whose side are we on now?

