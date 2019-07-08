They got to the weigh-in, but “Hunter sold our fight tickets to buy drugs or something.”

They met in 1970 at the Kentucky Derby, where they were on assignment for Rolling Stone magazine, and clicked at once. The illustrator Ralph Steadman became, in his own words, “a conduit” for gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.

Among their plum assignments, the plumiest insofar as fight fans are concerned came in 1974 when Steadman and Thompson covered the “Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Then as now, it was more than a fight. It was an occasion, a coronation, an electric spectacle with global reverberations. The fight also inspired some of the finest boxing writing (Norman Mailer’s “The Fight”) and finest documentary material (Leon Gast’s “When We Were Kings”) the world has ever known.

Rolling Stone publisher Jan Wenner called the fight “the biggest, fucked-up journalistic adventure in the history of journalism.” Wenner’s enthusiasm was short-lived. Hunter S. Thompson and Ralph Steadman made it to the weigh-in, but “Hunter never delivered the story and the art director didn’t like my drawings,” Steadman told The Guardian in 2005. “Hunter sold our fight tickets to buy drugs or something, and told me: ‘If you think I’ve come all this way to watch two niggers beat the shit out of each other, you’ve got another thing coming.’ This wasn’t a racist remark. It was gonzo. He said it to be provocative. Then he snuck off to the pool with the whisky and a big bag of grass.”

When George Plimpton asked the next morning what he thought about the fight, Thompson said, “What fight? Oh, I didn’t go to the fight. I stayed in the hotel swimming pool. I lay on my back looking at the moon coming up and the only person in the hotel came and stared at me a long time before he went away. Maybe he thought I was a corpse.”