The judges awarded Munguia a majority decision he neither earned nor deserved. (DAZN)

Munguia had the backing of a boxing establishment licking its chops at a prospective big money bout between him and Canelo Alvarez…

Saturday night at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs), the 22-year-old knockout artist from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, got the gift of a lifetime when the judges denied 34-year-old Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs), the clever boxer-puncher from Newstead, Queensland, Australia, by way of Kildare, Ireland, the victory he deserved by awarding the house fighter a majority decision he neither earned nor merited.

The final scores after 12 rounds were 116-112, 115-113, and 114-114.

To call the decision controversial doesn’t suffice. An out-and-out robbery is more like it.

Fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with green trim, Hogan, a 20:1 mandatory challenger going after his world title, entered enemy territory armed with little more than a game plan and wealth of experience, both of which the man he was facing sorely lacked.

Munguia, fighting out of the blue corner in red trunks with white and silver trim, had advantages in age, height and reach. He also had the backing of a boxing establishment licking its chops at a prospective big money bout between him and Canelo Alvarez.

The opening round was of little consequence. Hogan was moving well, using the ring to maximum effect while avoid Munguia’s punches. There was little offense from either man, with the exception of a right hook that caught Munguia flush, but Hogan controlled the action, such as it was, to win round one.

Hogan picked up where he left off in round two. Fighting smart, keeping his distance, using lateral movement and a sharp jab to keep the flat-footed champion at bay, the challenger was looking to counter, while Munguia, who has not yet learned how to cut off the ring, threw of first of his many big swings and misses in the fight. A good counter left as the round was drawing to a close enabled Hogan to pocket another round.

The third was a better round for Munguia. Hogan connected with a lead left hand to get things going. Munguia, who subsequently complained about Hogan’s dirty tactics, landed the first of several rabbit punches when they were in close. But he also connected with two right hands, neither of which affected the challenger, whose constant movement kept the reigning and defending champion from planting his feet. The round was close and could have gone either way, but as a courtesy Munguia got the nod.

There was no disputing who won round four. Hogan landed a nice left hook, followed by three right hands and another hook. Munguia failed to jab his way in, which only grew worse as the fight progressed. Hogan caught him with another right and scurried out of range. Munguia swung and missed another time. They exchanged lefts. Hogan landed a clean left hook. Munguia countered with a straight right hand, but Hogan was trading with the champ and getting the better of him. He also won the round.

More to come…