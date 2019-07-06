Greatest Moments in the Ring

By Boxing News on July 6, 2019
Greatest Moments in the Ring
Cassius Clay lands a hard jab to the face of reigning champion Sonny Liston in Miami.


Boxing is full of greatest moments, and this video captures some of the biggies: the Dempsey-Tunney long-count from 1927, the two fights between Joe Louis and Max Schmeling, Ali-Liston I and II, Marciano-Walcott, Zale-Graziano, Patterson-Johannson, Ali-Frazier I at Madison Square Garden in 1971, and the unforgettable “Thrilla in Manila”...

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Greatest Boxing Moments in the Ring!



Tags: Jack Dempsey Gene Tunney Joe Louis Max Schmeling Cassuis Clay Muhammad Ali Sonny Liston Rocky Marciano Jerser Joe Walcott Floyd Patterson Ingemar Johannson Joe Frazier Mike Tyson Trevor Berbick Michael Spinks Tony Zale Rocky Graziano Sugar Ray Leonard Thomas Hearns Sugar Ray Robinson Gene Fullmer

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

  • Sonny Liston

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (77)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record