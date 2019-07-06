Greatest Moments in the Ring
By Boxing News on July 6, 2019
Cassius Clay lands a hard jab to the face of reigning champion Sonny Liston in Miami.
Boxing is full of greatest moments, and this video captures some of the biggies: the Dempsey-Tunney long-count from 1927, the two fights between Joe Louis and Max Schmeling, Ali-Liston I and II, Marciano-Walcott, Zale-Graziano, Patterson-Johannson, Ali-Frazier I at Madison Square Garden in 1971, and the unforgettable “Thrilla in Manila”...
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion