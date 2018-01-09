Grigory Drozd Retired

By Cain Bradley on January 9, 2018
Grigory Drozd Retired
Grigory Drozd last fought in 2015 and was one of the premier Cruiserweights in the sport.

He retired as WBC Champion after beating Krzysztof Wlodarczyk when the Pole was regarded amongst the best at the weight…

Grigory Drozd has announced his retirement from boxing. He last fought in 2015 and was one of the premier Cruiserweights in the sport. He lost to Firat Arslan in his 26th fight but did not lose another fight as a professional. He retired as WBC Champion after beating Krzysztof Wlodarczyk when the Pole was regarded amongst the best at the weight, shutting out the favorite. A rematch with Wlodarczyk and matches with Ilunga Makabu fell by the wayside due to injuries. It is now rumored that he was a melondium user and this was not competing.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Grigory DROZD vs. Krzysztof WLODARCZYK 28.09.2014



Tags: grigory drozd Krzysztof Wlodarczyk Firat Arslan ilunga makabu cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Grigory Drozd

  • Krzysztof Wlodarczyk

Origin Prokopyevsk Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1979.08.26 (39)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W40+L1+D0=41
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Trainer Sergey Vasilev

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.22 Lukasz Janik 28-2-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2014.09.27 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk 49-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.03.15 Jeremy Ouanna 14-9-0 W(KO) 1/12
2013.10.05 Mateusz Masternak 30-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2012.12.17 Jean Marc Monrose 25-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.20 Fabio Garrido 26-2-0 W(TKO) 1/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record