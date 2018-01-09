Grigory Drozd last fought in 2015 and was one of the premier Cruiserweights in the sport.

Grigory Drozd has announced his retirement from boxing. He last fought in 2015 and was one of the premier Cruiserweights in the sport. He lost to Firat Arslan in his 26th fight but did not lose another fight as a professional. He retired as WBC Champion after beating Krzysztof Wlodarczyk when the Pole was regarded amongst the best at the weight, shutting out the favorite. A rematch with Wlodarczyk and matches with Ilunga Makabu fell by the wayside due to injuries. It is now rumored that he was a melondium user and this was not competing.