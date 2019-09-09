Would Joshua embrace that position in a country where cannibals eat black children?

On December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua will face Andy Ruiz a second time in hopes of winning back the heavyweight titles he lost in June at Madison Square Garden.

Since that fateful night, both men have been busy. The new champion has been spending like it’s going out of style, when not eating sushi off a working girl’s breasts, while Joshua has been shedding pounds when he’s not talking up a storm.

The BBC recently asked Joshua about the Saudi government’s abysmal human rights record. With a potential $100 million in the offing, Joshua wasn’t about to ruffle his host’s feathers.

“There are certain policies that are in place in the country and there are certain policies we just have to abide by, and I abide by the law and that’s just how it goes in certain places.”

Would Joshua embrace that position in a country where cannibals eat black children?

One has to wonder.

“If you can’t come to the country,” he said by way of consolation, “you can still watch it.”

We love a guy who stands for something, however shallow that something may be.

“If I’m going to fight for one cause, I’m going to fight for every cause and right now the cause I’m fighting for is getting my belts back.

“I feel like in this situation I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t…I do want to put on that cap and be like the spokesman but I’ve got some big tasks ahead of me at the minute.”

On a lighter note, TMZ, which specializes in lighter notes, asked the former champion who he wants to see sitting ringside.

“Barack Obama, The Rock, Will Smith, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, some Instagram models—everyone and anyone is welcome,” so long as they meet Saudi Arabia’s criteria as to who lives and who must die.