Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Ricardo Cordoba

By Boxing News on November 12, 2017
On November 13, 2010 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Super Bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, fought Ricardo Cordoba, from Santa Marta, Panama, for the interim WBA World super bantamweight title. Rigondeaux was undefeated at 6-0. Cordoba was 37-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Guillermo Rigondeaux - Ricardo Cordoba



Tags: history 2010 November 13th Ricardo Cordoba Guillermo Rigondeaux

Origin Santiago de Cuba Cuba
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.09.30 (37)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W15+L0+D0=15
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 68 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.31 Hisashi Amagasa 28-4-2 W(RTD) 11/12
2014.07.19 Sod Kokietgym 63-2-1 W(KO) 1/12
2013.12.07 Joseph Agbeko 29-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.04.13 Nonito Donaire 31-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.09.15 Roberto Marroquin 22-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.09 Teon Kennedy 17-1-2 W(TKO) 5/12

