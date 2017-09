On September 8th, 2006 at Salon Tattersall, San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina, cruiserweight Gustavo Javier Kapusi (15-10-3), aka El Cirujano, from Berazategui, Buenos Aires, Argentina, fought Ramon Pedro Moyano (25-8-2) from Santa Fe, Argentina. It was Moyano’s first fight in nearly five years, but he fought like he had never stopped fighting…