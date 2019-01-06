Does this loss effectively take Joshua out of the heavyweight championship conversation?

Shame on Andy Ruiz, Jr., the new heavyweight champion of the world, for having the audacity to punch back and rise from the canvas so that he could knockout as well as expose Anthony Joshua in Manhattan. We’ve been informed by nutritionists alongside the evidence that muscle weighs more than body fat, which made the shocking result at Madison Square Garden all the more unbelievable. This writer will be the first to admit it and you, the reader should as well. We all thought Anthony Joshua was going to grease Andy Ruiz, Jr. on Saturday night. Officially, the odds against the challenger from Imperial, California were 15-1 and monetarily speaking, one would have had to wager anywhere from $2,000 to over $3,000 to win back $100 with a bet on Joshua.

It’s one of the biggest upsets of our time, yet it’s not as big as what took place in Tokyo in 1990. That debate won’t be addressed here. What can be discussed is the fact there were likely many boxing fans who didn’t even watch the fight or perhaps did so to see in what round “AJ” would destroy the “Destroyer.” Does this loss effectively take Anthony Joshua out of the heavyweight championship conversation? Just before referee Mike Griffin stopped the contest midway through the seventh round, Joshua was standing straight up and visibly begging to be dropped for good. Imagine paying $74.95 for this contest on pay TV.

DAZN did their job well, even though portions of the telecast felt more like a happy fan was running around with a cell phone and filming interviews with whomever felt like talking. The heavyweight division is the one where the weight doesn’t matter and to just about any pair of eyes, the physique of Ruiz was a perfect example. Call him a beer drinker or a hell raiser. Just make sure you call him the champ.

Lastly, why should the two meet for a rematch in England? Andy Ruiz, Jr. holds no cards in the matter? His hometown of Imperial is but a stone’s throw from Mexico. Chances are the boxing crazed nation of the Tricolor are more than willing to jump on the coattails of the man with all of the belts, or at least most of them. Congratulations, Andy. And to Anthony Joshua, welcome to America!

