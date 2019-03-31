Ngumbu could not stand. Nor could he box. (Matt Heasley for Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday night at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in a fight televised live on ESPN, 31-year-old Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs), the undefeated bomber from Kharkov, Ukraine, successfully defended his WBC light heavyweight title by hammering 37-year-old Doudou Ngumbu (38-9, 14 KOs), from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, forcing a stoppage at 58 seconds into the fifth round due to a freakish leg injury.

The fight was Gvozdyk’s first defense of the title he won by knocking out Adonis Stevenson. Rather than cry over spilt milk, Gvozdyk picked up where he left off on December 1. Before the referee Eric Dali waved it off, 100:1 favorite Gvozdyk was on his way to an easy win. He landed 47 of 204 total punches thrown (23%) to Ngumbu’s 18 of 108 (16.7%).

Ngumbu is a seasoned competitor. He knows how to survive. He was KO’d just once in his 12-year career. He kept Gvozdyk honest and had some success in the third round, but lacked the power to discourage the former bronze medalist and current WBC titlist for long, before he blew out his right knee in a defensive move his body failed to execute. After consulting with his corner and determining that Ngumbu could not stand, let alone box, they threw in the towel.

“It wasn’t what I expected, but I did my best,” said Gvozdyk, who was hoping for a knockout. “Sometimes this happens in the sport of boxing. It is what it is.”

Gvozdyk is on a roll. He’s got a promoter behind him. ESPN is behind him. He has Teddy Atlas in his corner.

“This is an experienced, hungry guy, a game guy, a gritty guy,” Atlas said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t come to just get a payday. He comes to try to win all the time.”