Salita Promotions announced last week that two titleholders will meet on April 13 for all the marbles in the women’s middleweight division. It will be televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing. You can tune in or show up at the Adrian Phillips Theater on the concourse level of Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 9 p.m. ET/PT for the most important fight ever in women’s boxing.

Twenty-three-year-old Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) boxes out of Flint, Michigan. (You have to be tough to grow up in Flint. Even the water can kill you in that town.) She started training out of Berston’s Gym with Jason Crutchfield. She was barely eleven years old at that time. She went on to become a two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist (2012 and 2016), and now holds the IBF, WBA and WBC 160-pound titles. Last year she changed trainers, hooking up with John David Jackson who will be in her corner for this fight.

Claressa is a very aggressive boxer. She is basically a puncher, always moving forward, trying to engage. She has a five-punch combination that she likes to land as often as possible. She stands 5’10” with a reach of 68” and fights from an orthodox stance.

Christina Hammer (24-0 11KOs), aka Lady Hammer, fights out of Germany but was born in Novodolinsky, Kazakhstan, the same country where Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) was born. Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs), Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs), and Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs), also hail from the same country. (There must be something in that water too!) Her favorite male boxer, however, is Triple G, because of his power, and the fact that they both come from Kazakhstan.

Hammer moved to Germany as a young girl where she discovered the sport of boxing at age fifteen. Lady Hammer is trained by Dimitri Kirnos. Christina is the older boxer of the two at twenty-eight.

Hammer is a smart businesswoman who invests her prize money carefully. She owns a successful online casino and donates 5% of the profits to a boxing charity for down and out fighters. This beautiful boxer is also a successful lingerie designer and model.

She is the first German boxer since Max Schmeling in 1931 to successfully defend a world title in the US. She possesses the WBO belt and is the WBC “Champion in Recess.” Now that is a very obscure, even vague term to understand.

According to the Boxing Record, when a titleholder is declared “Champion in Recess” it is often assumed that he or she has been stripped of his or her title, even though the term “Champion in Recess” suggests that he or she still has a belt. As there is no evidence of a special “recess title,” he or she likely to still have the same title they held before. What seems to have changed is the status in which the title is held. The formerly “active” champion is in recess while the active status has become vacant. Once the active spot is occupied by a new champion, two champions hold the same title at the same time, one of them as the “champion in recess,” the other one as the “active champion.” Still confused? Let’s try one more time to understand Christina’s WBC “Champion in Recess” title.

In a statement from the WBC president with regard to Timothy Bradley’s WBC light welterweight title he said, “However, the WBC did not ‘strip’ Bradley. We declared him still ‘champion in recess,’ so that he will have the doors of the WBC opened for him when he is able to return, while we declared the active championship vacant with the new champion to fight Bradley when he returns to boxing.” Thanks for the clarity.

Hammer is a boxer-puncher. She stands 5’11” with a 71-inch reach. Lady Hammer, like her opponent, fights from an orthodox stance. She describes herself this way: “I love to train and always make sure I am in peak condition. I have good size, height and reach. My jab and footwork are the best in the division.” She definitely has a long reach and a quick, stinging left jab. She has been a serious fighter in the middleweight division for the last eight years. If she can stop Claressa Shield’s from getting inside, she should do well in April.