Friday night at StageWorks in Shreveport. Louisiana, in a fight televised live on “ShoBox: The New Generation,” Devin Haney (21-0, 13 KOs), the 20-year-old lightweight contender from Las Vegas by way of San Francisco, won a lopsided unanimous decision over 28-year-old Xolisani Ndongeni (25-1, 13 KOs), handing the South African his first loss in his eight-year career.

The final scores after 10 rounds were 99-90 (Pat Dayton) and 100-89 twice (Laurence Cole and Mickey Lofton).

The fight was the South African’s second outside his native country and he proved to be more resilient than Haney had hoped.

With speed and youth on his side, Haney dropped Ndongeni in round two and had his way for most of the fight, moving him that much closer to a coveted shot at a world title.

“I showed power early,” said Haney after the bout. “I knocked him down. It wasn’t even a hard shot. I’m happy I got the win.”

Ndongeni may have been overmatched, but Haney’s victory was sweet all the same.

“I’m willing to fight anybody,” he said. “He gave me a challenge. It feels good to be a contender, but that’s just a label.”

That contender label may soon be a thing of the past.