The one-punch knockout came at 2:32 of round seven of a scheduled 12. (Ed Mulholland)

Saturday night at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs), the 20-year-old lightweight contender from Las Vegas by way of San Francisco, starched 26-year-old Antonio Moran (24-4, 17 KOs), from Mexico City, handing the lanky Mexican his only stoppage in 28 fights.

The one-punch knockout came via a booming right hand at 2:32 of round seven of a scheduled 12.

Haney dominated the action with speed, accuracy, and superior all-around skills. He dropped Moran in the fifth with a body shot. Moran survived, but for just two more rounds, before Haney dramatically turned out his lights in what some have described as the “knockout of the year,” having already forgotten, perhaps willfully, Wilder’s one-punch KO of Dominic Breazeale just a week ago, on a competing platform.

Be that as it may, Haney sent a clear message to the lightweight titleholders in his division.

“I wanted to make a statement,” he said after the bout. “There was a lot of rumors that said I didn’t have punching power, I couldn’t knock guys out, but as you see, I can. I broke my opponent down, then I knocked him out.

“I have speed, I have power, I’ve got ring IQ, and I’ve got head movement. I can do it all. I have many tools in the tool box, it just depends on what I want to bring out that night.”