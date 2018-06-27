The Haringey Box Cup proved itself to be one of the best weekends in amateur boxing.

The Haringey Box Cup once again proved itself to be one of the best weekends in amateur boxing, with Sunday (Finals Day) a spectacle of great boxing. Four rings are in use, five on the Friday, with an almost constant rotation of good bouts. It was Repton who took the Best Club award for the second time, winning four golds and a silver. Franklin Ignatius and Alireza Ghadiri both got gold medals but Repton’s standouts came at youth level with Adan Mohammed proving to be a tricky customer and Dennis McCann winning an enthralling contest over Dean Clancy.

Neither of them would be awarded the award for best youth boxer of the tournament, that instead going to Rio Gordon of Harwich. England Boxing entered four but only two would come away with gold medals; Harry Kinsella and Cameron Paul both looking a class above. Other youths who have boxed for England and impressed included Eithan James and Henry Turner, who looked very good. Arguably most unlucky to miss out on the award though was Karol Itauma. The big St Mary’s boxer stopped both his opponents including the highly rated Mateusz Bereznicki.

St Mary’s were one of many clubs to win three gold medals, all of whom were very impressive. Lewis Southgate won at 56kg, whilst Louise Orton got the victory at 60kg. She was awarded best female boxer, with her victory over Alana Murphy another absorbing contest. Amy Andrew won her third gold medal at the Box Cup for the home club whilst Raven Chapman was surprisingly defeated by Natalia Rok of Evolve.

Male boxer of the tournament was Gabriel Dossen, of Olympic Galway. The Irishman showed the skills that have made him such a hot commodity over the past two years. As always the Basingstoke boxers enjoyed their usual success; Bryce Goodridge claimed his fifth gold medal with Jacob Gabriel edged Lamin Conteh to win his third gold medal. Patrick Allen Cripps, impressed with his accuracy and movement when taking the gold medal. Irish Colleges & Universities came over with a strong team, winning three golds and two silvers, all in Class A. The heavyweights are always popular and Delicious Iwichukwu won here. Perhaps the most vicious finish of the day came as the unbeaten Slavisa Gegic stopped Timon Asiama with a vicious right hand on the ropes.

Haringey seems to grow every year, with a new entry system used this year and 372 boxers weighed in. The party continued outside the marvelous Alexandra Palace with a street food festival and loud music which carried on after the boxing finished over the weekend. The best three days in British Boxing!