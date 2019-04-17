If Big Baby is suspended, a new opponent for Joshua’s U.S. debut will need to be found.

The much-hyped June 1 fight between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is in jeopardy. According to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, “Big Baby,” whose pre-fight aggression has warmed the hearts of fight fans far and wide, has failed a random VADA drug test.

“We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019,” tweeted Hearn. “We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG.”

Reportedly Miller tested positive for the banned substance GW1516, a PED used by cyclists and others for all the obvious reasons. It’s not the first time “Big Baby” has failed a drug test. He tested positive for methylhexaneamine and was suspended for nine months by the California State Athletic Commission 2014 when he was merely a kickboxer.

Live and don’t learn appears to be the motto of some athletes.

“We are in the process of obtaining further information about VADA’s finding and will have more to say soon on this developing situation,” tweeted Miller’s promoter Dmitry Salita. “In the meantime, Jarrell continues to train for his June 1 fight against Anthony Joshua.”

Expect no mea culpa. It’s always a mistake or someone else’s fault. Either VADA’s protocols were shoddy or the supplements corrupted or the beef the beefy boxer consumed was tainted.

The Brave New World of boxing appears to be alive and well in the 21st century .

If Big Baby is suspended, and be assured that everything possible is being done to avoid that eventuality, a new opponent for Joshua’s U.S. debut will need to be found posthaste.

Unfortunately Tom Schwarz and Dominic Breazeale have other plans.