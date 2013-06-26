Evander Holyfield vs. Hasim Rahman
The fight was at Boardwalk Hall and Holy, adhering to some sound advice, used his head.
On June 1, 2002 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, from Atmore, Alabama, fought former WBC/IBF heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, from Baltimore, Maryland, in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. Holyfield was 37-5-2 coming in. The Rock was 35-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. And Holyfield, adhering to some sound advice, used his head…
