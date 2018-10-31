Hasim Rahman vs. Obed Sullivan

By Boxing News on October 31, 2018
On November 1, 1997 at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, USBA heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, from Baltimore, Maryland, defended his title against Obed Sullivan, from Gulfport, Mississippi. Rahman was undefeated at 23-0 coming in. Sullivan was 28-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 1/6



Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 2/6



Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 3/6



Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 4/6



Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 5/6



Hasim Rahman | Obed Sullivan 6/6



  • Hasim Rahman

  • Obed Sullivan

Real Name Hasim Shariff Rahman
Origin Baltimore Maryland USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1972.11.07 (46)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L9+D2=62
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 82 inches
Trainer Thel Torrance

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.06.04 Anthony Nansen 3-2-0 L(UD) 3/3
2012.09.29 Alexander Povetkin 24-0-0 L(TKO) 2/12
2011.06.11 Galen Brown 35-16-1 W(TKO) 6/10
2010.10.02 Marcus McGee 22-17-0 W(KO) 1/8
2010.08.14 Damon Reed 46-13-0 W(KO) 6/10
2010.06.19 Shannon Miller 16-4-0 W(TKO) 4/10

