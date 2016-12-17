“I was really ready. I was focused. It is the new Hassan. It is the rebirth.” (Anthony Voisin)

Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam 35-2, 21 KO), the veteran from Pantin, Seine-Saint-Denis, France, by way of Cameroon, dethroned Alfonso Blanco (12-1, 5 KOs), from Oxnard, California, by way of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday night at Stade de l’Est in Saint-Denis on the island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, at 22 seconds of the first round to win the interim WBA World middleweight title.

Fighting out of the blue corner in purple and gold, N’Dam went to work at the opening bell and didn’t even have time work up a sweat.

Blanco, the reigning a defending champion fighting out of the red corner in blue and green trunks, didn’t know what hit him.

He threw a single punch, a jab to the challenger’s body that fell short of the mark, when N’Dam countered with a jab of his own, followed by a right hook that Blanco didn’t see coming and he fell face-first to the canvas.

The referee, Gustavo Padilla, didn’t bother with a count. Blanco was not only down, he was out cold.

“I was just getting started,” said N’Dam after the fight, “but I saw he was carrying his left arm low. I knew I had to throw the right hook.”

N’Dam had lost two of his last nine fights by unanimous decision, to Peter Quillin for the WBO title in 2012, where he was dropped six times, and to David Lemieux in 2015 for the IBF title, where he was dropped four times, so there was some question as to what he had left.

N’Dam answered those questions, emphatically, and the answer to what he has left is plenty.

“I was really ready, I was focused,” he said. “It is the new Hassan. It is the rebirth.”