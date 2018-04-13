The rematch at O2 Arena between David Haye and Tony Bellew has been postponed.

It’s easy to ridicule David Haye. One could say he brought it on himself. But a cheap shot is a cheap shot….

The December 17 rematch at Greenwich’s O2 Arena between David Haye (28-3, 26 KOs), the former heavyweight champion from Bermondsey, London, UK, and Tony Bellew (29-2-1, 18 KOs), from Liverpool, Merseyside, has been postponed after the frequently hurt Haye injured his bicep in a “freak accident.”

“I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until March 24 or May 5, subject to scheduling,” said Haye.

“Despite the recent injury rumors, I was in perfect condition with an incredibly strong training camp, currently weighing lighter than I have for more than five years, I couldn’t wait to get back in the ring. I was ready to rewrite the ending of the Haye-Bellew saga.”

Haye explained what happened this time.

“Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing, slipped, so instinctively grabbed the banister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell, in doing so I somehow managed to damage my bicep in the process.”

It’s easy to ridicule David Haye. One could say he brought it on himself. But a cheap shot is a cheap shot.

“This afternoon I underwent a procedure to repair it, this was pretty straightforward and my doctor and physiotherapist have no doubt that not only will I make a full recovery but will be able to be back in the gym to start my arm rehabilitation in two weeks.

“I would like to apologize to Tony, his family and his training team, as well as all our fans who have been left disappointed. I’ve been solely focused on this fight and it’s extremely frustrating that I couldn’t finish 2017 with just my ring performance doing the talking. I look forward to getting back to training and into the ring in early 2018 with excitement and determination.”