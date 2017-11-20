Fury addressed "The Bellend Bellew" and told him that he would fight him on May 5th.

The big year ender between Tony Bellew and David Haye has been postponed as Haye has a bicep injury. The key word is of course postponed, rather than cancelled, with March 24 and May 5 given as potential dates for the big rematch.

Haye described his training camp as perfect prior to the freak injury which he sustained during a stair condition session. He lost his footing and slipped, instinctively reaching out for banister and in the process tearing his bicep. He underwent surgery to repair the damage and hopes to be back in the gym in two weeks for rehabilitation.

Other British heavyweights have been out on social media in order to try and get the fight with Bellew but for the time being it looks like the rematch is on. Dillian Whyte tweeted Eddie Hearn asking him to not let boxing fans down and that he would beat Bellew without a proper training camp. Tyson Fury addressed “The Bellend Bellew” and told him that he would also fight him on May 5th at the O2 Arena.