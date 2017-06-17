HBO 24/7: Ward vs. Kovalev II
By Boxing News on June 17, 2017
Andre Ward’s WBA Super, IBF and WBO World light heavyweight titles are on the line.
On Saturday, June 17, 2017, light heavyweight champion Andre Ward fights former champion Sergey Kovalev a second time…
On June 17, 2017, at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA Super, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion Andre “S.O.G.” Ward 31-0, 15 KOs), the undefeated master boxer from Oakland, California, fights former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), the knockout artist from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by way of Kopeysk, Russia, a second time. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion