By Boxing News on June 17, 2017
Andre Ward’s WBA Super, IBF and WBO World light heavyweight titles are on the line.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, light heavyweight champion Andre Ward fights former champion Sergey Kovalev a second time…

On June 17, 2017, at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA Super, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion Andre “S.O.G.” Ward 31-0, 15 KOs), the undefeated master boxer from Oakland, California, fights former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), the knockout artist from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by way of Kopeysk, Russia, a second time. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds…

Ward vs. Kovalev 2 Preview Show (HBO Boxing)



Fighter's Info

  • Andre Ward

  • Sergey Kovalev

Origin San Francisco California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1984.02.23 (33)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W28+L0+D0=28
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Virgil Hunter

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Paul Smith 35-5-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2013.11.16 Edwin Rodriguez 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.09.08 Chad Dawson 31-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.12.17 Carl Froch 28-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.05.14 Arthur Abraham 32-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2010.11.27 Sakio Bika 28-4-2 W(UD) 12/12

