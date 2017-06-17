Andre Ward’s WBA Super, IBF and WBO World light heavyweight titles are on the line.

On June 17, 2017, at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA Super, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion Andre “S.O.G.” Ward 31-0, 15 KOs), the undefeated master boxer from Oakland, California, fights former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), the knockout artist from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by way of Kopeysk, Russia, a second time. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds…