Today, the New York Times reported that after 45 years of broadcasting in the sport of boxing, the network will be bowing out. At this time, it appears the October 27 middleweight fight between Daniel Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko will be HBO’s final boxing telecast.

The executive vice president of HBO Sports, Peter Nelson, stated, “This is not a subjective decision. Our audience research informs us that boxing is no longer a determinant factor for subscribing to HBO.”

Only Jim Lampley of HBO’s broadcast team is expected to remain at HBO.

