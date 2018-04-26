Lewis Ritson will defend his British Title against Irishman Paul Hyland Jr. (Ian Harrocks)

Eddie Hearn announced his latest card, which will take place on June 16th at the Newcastle Arena. Josh Kelly and Lewis Ritson are being marketed as potential stars of British boxing from the North East and this marks a chance for them to headline a big show. It will feature five title bouts. Lewis Ritson (15-0) who has been in devastating form will defend his British Title against Paul Hyland Jr. (18-0), the Irish boxer looking to upset the odds. Josh Kelly (6-0) will fight for the Commonwealth Title in only his seventh bout, taking on Kris George (14-1). George is well versed in shocks, having taking two unbeaten records in his last four bouts.

Gavin McDonnell (19-1-2) returns from his superb defeat of Gamal Yafai to take on Stuart Hall (21-6-2) for the WBC International Super Bantamweight Title. Hall has moved up from Bantamweight where he has lost two of his last three but is a former world title holder. The winner of this bout will probably be around the world title mix whilst the loser will take a big step backwards. An intriguing clash will take place for the English Cruiserweight Title as Simon Valliy (13-1) takes on Arfan Iqbal (12–0). It was originally scheduled for the Groves-Eubank undercard and is an intriguing matchup which could see either man prevail. Charlie Edwards (12-1) also returns, looking to win the WBA Continental Super Flyweight Title against Anthony Nelson (11-1).

Kelly spoke of his excitement, stating “Boxing brings the North East together. I can’t see the crowd being split. We’re bringing it back in a good way.” Adam Booth said he expected “both Lewis and Josh will set the arena on fire for years to come.”