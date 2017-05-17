Heavyweight Fights Postponed

By Cain Bradley on May 17, 2017
Heavyweight Fights Postponed
The May 27 bout between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora has been rescheduled.

Eddie Hearn explained that “Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot and we can’t afford not being 100 percent…”

The bout between Robert Helenius (24-1) and Dereck Chisora (26-7) scheduled for May 27 has been rescheduled for after summer. Nisse Sauderland explained the rescheduling was due to “a number of contributing factors…but we will deliver a bigger and better event after summer.”

Fellow British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte has also been forced to postpone his fight. He was scheduled to take on Mariusz Wach on June 3rd at the O2. Eddie Hearn explained that “Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot and we can’t afford to enter a fight not being 100 percent.”

