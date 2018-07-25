If Eddie Hearn is calculating enough, he may well not mind a Whyte vs. Joshua rematch.

Twenty-one years ago today (25/07/18) a New York Financial broker spent $18,000 and bought Evander Holyfield’s bitten off ear. The ear by then was almost a month old. As sporting trophies go I guess it’s fairly incomparable. It’s hardly a Babe Ruth signed baseball. The purchase was either a business gamble or a vanity exercise, something to get out at dinner parties when the talking dries up. $18,000 seems like a lot of money to me, but then I don’t have much, so the whole thing is relative. I do, however, know that money can make you do rash things. Like buying human jerky.

Eddie Hearn does not own any severed body parts (that I’m aware of). I don’t know if he’s in the market. But he does have a lot of money kicking about—the kind of cash that makes things happen.

Anthony Joshua signed a reputed £100,000,000 contract with Eddie Hearn’s ‘Matchroom’ promotion company recently. A hundred million pounds buys you a lot of ears. With that lump of dough Hearn purchased the most important key to the reignited heavyweight division in AJ. It was a great business move, Brand Joshua is riding high and he shows no sign of dwindling crowds. But only a fool would put all their eggs in one basket, and Eddie is no fool. Matchroom also represents Dillian Whyte, now a completely born again fighter since his loss to Joshua in 2015.

Back then Dillian was a tough man who boxed a bit. In his earlier life he had been stabbed three times and even tells a story of the day he was shot and then pulled the bullet out himself. Now I don’t know about you, but that’s real Gangster Tough, He-Man stuff. I cut my finger slicing an onion the other week and I’m still talking about it. Dillian’s life struggles have not been the same ones I’ve faced. He has my respect. Since being beaten by Joshua, Whyte took a look at his training regime and decided he needed to do more. Moving his training base to Loughborough (the centre for much of UK sports research), he was initially assessed as lacking the right ligament movements, stamina, and general body physiology to be a boxer. But you’ve got to hand it to Dillian, he’s trained properly ever since and even the most hardened critic would be pushed to say he looks anything other than menacing in the ring nowadays.

At a presser today for Whyte vs. Parker this weekend, Hearn said he expected the winner to be firmly in the mix for a title shot. Is he right? Should they be? Is it realistic?

Hearn is right. Both men are no patsies, and the winner of this fight will more than likely step up into the top contender spot in the WBO, should AJ beat Povetkin in September. The WBC have their champion (Wilder) with Whyte in the number one slot and Parker at six, meaning potentially almost the same applies. If Eddie Hearn is calculating enough, he may well not mind a Whyte vs. Joshua rematch. Even a win by Whyte would set up a highly lucrative return bout. Maybe even Eddie may consider dragging out the unification fight with Wilder so he gets to land Whyte right at the Bronze Bomber’s doorstep? These permutations, and more, will not have gone unnoticed by Essex’s finest. If things go Matchroom’s way everyone (at least Hearn, Joshua, and Whyte) will get rich enough to enter the body part business. I’ve heard it’s easy.