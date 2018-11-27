“Nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring.”

“I think with Deontay’s power, he might be able to end it early, but if Tyson can frustrate him and it goes the distance, then it could go his way…”

There is no shortage of former heavyweight champions and contenders roaming the face of God’s earth. In advance of Saturday’s heavyweight pay-per-view championship between reigning and defending WBC champion Deontay Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson Fury, a few of their esteemed predecessors pick the winner of Saturday’s big bout.

First up is Iron Mike Tyson. Strong of body but weak of mind, especially when he ruled the roost, he understands the mind of Tyson Fury better than most.

“Although Wilder’s punch is strong,” Tyson said, “nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring. It’ll be a close call, but I think Fury’s got a true fighting chance.”

Fury indeed has a fighting chance. He’s been to hell and back, and if the old maxim that a good boxer usually beats a good fighter, Fury has this fight won hands down. But there are particulars in every championship which, if the matchmaking is legit, can sway a fight this way or that, as Tyson’s nemesis, Evander Holyfield, knows as well as anyone.

“It’s a great fight,” said Holyfield. “Fury’s got a lot of skills, he’s awkward and he has long arms. He has good reflexes and is a strong counterpuncher. Deontay needs to be first and he can’t wait on Tyson. Tyson’s always been the bigger fighter. In fighting Deontay it’s the same case. If things get difficult, he’s (Fury) got more experience and a lot of tricks. I think with Deontay’s power, he might be able to end it early, but if Tyson can frustrate him and it goes the distance, then it could go his way.”

Lennox Lewis defeated both Holyfield and Tyson and his accomplishments have not dimmed in the intervening years.

“If it goes the distance then it belongs to Tyson Fury,” Lewis said. “If it’s a short fight it will belong to Deontay Wilder. This is an epic and most-unpredictable showdown. I can’t wait for this fight.”

Many feel as Lewis does. The unpredictability of the bout is part of what makes it compelling. George Foreman, a veritable machine bent on destruction during the years he tore through the heavyweight division, is also looking forward to the fight.

“I am a big fan of Deontay Wilder and I was impressed with Tyson Fury and how he avoided the big shots against Wladimir Klitschko. I can see him going 12 rounds with Wilder because of his height and reach,” Foreman said. “The great thing about this fight is that we’re all talking about it. I think Wilder wins a close decision.”

Another giant of the square circle is Riddick Bowe, who could box and punch with equal facility, and whose trio of fights with Evander Holyfield are bona fide classics.

Bowe said, “Wilder comes out and means business then he should beat Fury with ease. My prediction is Wilder by knockout!”

Gentleman Gerry Cooney was a heavyweight whose grasp exceeded his reach, but he went far and fought the best his generation had to offer.

“Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is a very interesting fight,” Cooney said. “I love Tyson Fury. I think he’s a remarkable self-promoter, and he did a great job with Wladimir Klitschko, using his feints and throwing Klitschko off his game plan. Deontay is a different kind of fighter, though. Fury fights at 30 miles per hour. Deontay fights at 100 miles per hour. So, when Deontay catches Fury and gets ahold of him I think it’s going to be over. I admire Fury, but I think he’s barking up the wrong tree with this fight. I think the bottom line is that Deontay is a whole different type of beast. He comes in aggressive and finishes his opponents. I hate to pick, but somebody has to lose. I’m picking Deontay by knockout and I think it ends inside of four or five rounds.”

Luis Ortiz has hands-on experience when it comes to appraising Wilder. He hasn’t fought Fury, but that could happen down the line.

“If Fury decides he wants to dip and dive and move, then he can extend the fight. But it’s all up to Wilder,” said Ortiz. “If Fury decides he wants to come to the middle of the ring and fight, then it’s going to be over quick. Wilder is going to catch him. Prediction: Wilder by KO.”