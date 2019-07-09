“I will win. I’m a better boxer with better skills. I’m too big, young and strong for him.”

“BJ Flores is a guy that’s experienced, but I know what to do. I have the tools to beat him. He’s good as a cruiserweight, but this is a heavyweight fight…”

Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs), a Swedish native, is ranked #5 in the heavyweight division by the WBA. BJ Flores (34-4-1, 21 KOs) is a former world title challenger who has fought on the big stage multiple times. They’ll face off this Friday, July 12, in the 10-round, co-featured match of ITALICShoBox: The New Generation. The telecast will begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT live on Showtime, from the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

The card, “Battle at the Boat 122,” also features top heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs), who meets Jerry Forrest (25-2, 19 KOs) in the 10-round feature bout. In the 10-round opener, featherweights Giovanni Mioletti (16-0, 7 KOs) and Luis Porozo (14-0, 7 KOs) will face off.

Wallin was the number one heavyweight on the Swedish National team as an amateur before turning professional after 50 amateur bouts. Now, he’s signed with Salita Promotions and has recently begun training with coach Joey Gamache at Mendez Boxing in Manhattan.

“Training has been very good. I have been back in New York for six weeks now and I’ve had some great sparring with a lot of different guys and different styles,” said 28-year-old Wallin. “Sparring is the best training you can get. It’s the most like a fight, so just getting in with all these different guys is a great experience.

“BJ Flores is a guy that’s experienced, but I know what to do. I have the tools to beat him. He’s good as a cruiserweight, but this is a heavyweight fight. It’s different than being a good cruiser. I will win because I’m a better boxer with better skills. I’m too big, young and strong for him. I always get nervous before a fight, but that’s part of it. Being nervous makes me sharper. I will eventually break him down.

“Joey used to live in Denmark and so did I. That’s where we met six years ago. I followed him back to the US when he came back and I signed with Salita at the beginning of this year. We have a great relationship. I love him as a coach and as a person He’s done a lot for me including bringing me over here and making all these connections. I trust him 100% and he trusts me too.”

Wallin has worked to ensure he has a strong team supporting him.

“I want to have three or four fights this year. I haven’t had that many fights the last couple years, so it’s important to me to stay busy. Next year, I’ll be looking for a bigger fight. I’m very excited about everything that is happening.”

40-year-old Flores discussed his preparation for this contest.

“Training couldn’t have gone better,” Flores said. “I had eight good weeks of training and I have zero injuries. To be honest, I thought camp would be tougher, but everything bounced back nicely. I’ve been sparring for seven weeks. I normally have something nagging on fight week, but I sparred 10 rounds Saturday. I sparred four rounds today. I have 22 rounds in since last Wednesday and I feel great.”

About Wallin, Flores feels the younger fighter’s lack of experience as a professional will be key.

“He’s never been tested by a guy who thought he could win. Everybody he’s fought came in as an opponent. That’s not to say he’s not good, but I’m the first fighter on his résumé coming in expecting to win and I’ve been in with far better opposition.

“I feel like once I get him in the middle rounds and show him he’s in with somebody who is not going anywhere, that’s when we will find out what he’s made of. My experience and game plan are perfect for testing an untested guy. Just because he’s untested doesn’t mean he can’t fight, but we’re going to find out Friday night.”

Flores explained why Wallin’s southpaw stance doesn’t bother him.

“I’ve been sparring nothing but tall southpaws. In fact, I haven’t sparred an orthodox fighter in nine weeks. I prefer to fight southpaws. It’s better for my punch selection to fight a southpaw. I’ve never had a problem with it and I’ve never lost to one.

“If he wants to start fast, that’s OK. I don’t care about the first two or three rounds. The real fight starts after the fourth round. I plan on winning the early rounds, but even if I don’t, it doesn’t matter until we get in the middle rounds. I’m going to attack and be aggressive and go up and down on him. Get him to the middle rounds and see where he’s at. I know where I’m at. I’ve been in with the best heavyweights and cruiserweights in the world over the last 15 years. I feel great and I’m ready.”

The event will be called by Barry Tompkins, Steve Farhood, and Raul Marquez. The executive producer is Gordon Hall, with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate