Hector Camacho vs. Jose Luis Ramirez

By Boxing News on August 9, 2018
Hector Camacho vs. Jose Luis Ramirez
Ramirez was 90-5. Macho Camacho was 26-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 10, 1985 at Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC lightweight Jose Luis Ramirez, from Huatabampo, Sonora, Mexico, defended his title against NABF lightweight champion Hector “Macho” Camacho, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Ramirez was 90-5 coming in. Camacho was undefeated at 26-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

1985-08-10 Hector Camacho vs Jose Luis Ramirez



Fighter's Info

  • Hector Camacho

  • Jose Ramirez

Real Name Hector Luis Camacho
Origin Bayamon Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.05.24 (56)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W79+L6+D3=88
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Jimmy Mota

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.05.14 Saul Duran 36-16-2 L(UD) 10/10
2009.05.09 Luis Ramon Campas 92-14-0 D(SDRAW) 8/8
2008.07.18 Perry Ballard 20-1-0 W(TKO) 7/12
2005.07.09 Raul Munoz 17-6-0 W(UD) 10/10
2004.07.03 Clint McNeil 15-6-0 W(UD) 10/10
2003.12.05 Craig Houk 67-34-0 W(TKO) 3/10

