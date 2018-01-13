Hector "Macho" Camacho fought Todd Foster for the IBC welterweight crown in Atlantic City.

On January 14, 1995 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Hector “Macho” Camacho, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, fought Todd Foster, from Great Falls, Montana, for the IBC welterweight title. Camacho was 47-3, his losses coming at the hands of Greg Haugen in 1991, Julio Cesar Chavez in 1992, and Felix Trinidad in 1994. Foster was 33-3 going in and was taking a step up in class. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…