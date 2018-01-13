Hector Camacho vs. Todd Foster

By Boxing News on January 13, 2018
Hector "Macho" Camacho fought Todd Foster for the IBC welterweight crown in Atlantic City.

On January 14, 1995 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Hector “Macho” Camacho, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, fought Todd Foster, from Great Falls, Montana, for the IBC welterweight title. Camacho was 47-3, his losses coming at the hands of Greg Haugen in 1991, Julio Cesar Chavez in 1992, and Felix Trinidad in 1994. Foster was 33-3 going in and was taking a step up in class. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Hector Camacho vs Todd Foster Part 1



Hector Camacho vs Todd Foster Part 2



Hector Camacho vs Todd Foster Part 3



Fighter's Info

  • Hector Camacho

  • Todd Foster

Real Name Hector Luis Camacho
Origin Bayamon Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.05.24 (56)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W79+L6+D3=88
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Jimmy Mota

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.05.14 Saul Duran 36-16-2 L(UD) 10/10
2009.05.09 Luis Ramon Campas 92-14-0 D(SDRAW) 8/8
2008.07.18 Perry Ballard 20-1-0 W(TKO) 7/12
2005.07.09 Raul Munoz 17-6-0 W(UD) 10/10
2004.07.03 Clint McNeil 15-6-0 W(UD) 10/10
2003.12.05 Craig Houk 67-34-0 W(TKO) 3/10

