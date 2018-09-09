Pacquiao lost a decision to Erik Morales four months earlier, so he had something to prove.

On September 10, 2005 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, former flyweight, super bantam, and featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao (39-3-2 going in) met 42-10-2 Hector Velazquez for the vacant WBC International super featherweight title. Pacquiao had lost the first of his three fights with Erik Morales four months earlier, so he had something to prove. Velazquez, while game and accomplished, was the proof Manny was gunning for…