By Boxing News on September 9, 2018
On September 10, 2005 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California,  former flyweight, super bantam, and featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao (39-3-2 going in) met 42-10-2 Hector Velazquez for the vacant WBC International super featherweight title. Pacquiao had lost the first of his three fights with Erik Morales four months earlier, so he had something to prove. Velazquez, while game and accomplished, was the proof Manny was gunning for…

Manny Pacquiao vs Hector Velazquez Part 1



Manny Pacquiao vs Hector Velazquez Part 2



Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (40)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

