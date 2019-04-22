Join them at the festival, and donations of any amount to support their new program.

The Henry Armstrong Foundation, a non-profit organization created by legendary boxer Henry Armstrong, works with young people to improve their lives in various ways. The foundation is launching a new program called “Get An Idea,” which will partner with young people worldwide to help them develop a positive self-image and learn the discipline necessary to create and accomplish goals.

The foundation is asking boxing gyms worldwide to consider partnering with the organization on the “Get An Idea” program by encouraging their youth boxers, along with their parents and guardians, to participate in the program.

“Get An Idea” will feature an online program that will foster the skills and positive thinking necessary for young people to accomplish their goals. Reading books provided by the foundation, learning about financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and receiving various prizes will all be part of the program.

The Henry Armstrong Foundation will also be participating in the 2019 International Peace Parade Festival at Seoul International Park in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, April 27, where representatives will be introducing the “Get An Idea” challenge to the public.

The foundation is looking for corporate sponsors for the program, volunteers to join them at the festival, and donations of any amount to support their new program.

All donations are tax-deductable and can be placed via the Henry Armstrong Foundation website: http://www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org/home.html . With a $25 or more donation + $3 shipping, donors will receive a “Get An Idea” t-shirt.

