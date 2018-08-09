Once upon a time, Oscar De La Hoya looked out of a window at a party and started to cry.

Once upon a time, Oscar De La Hoya looked out of a window at a party and started to cry. “I was young. I was undefeated. I had money. I`d just moved into my own home. People at the party were laughing and having fun. And I missed my mother. I felt so lonely. I remember asking myself, `Why isn`t my mother here? Why are all these people around me? I don`t want these people around me.’”

Despite the naysayers, boxing is not dead. MMA has not yet won the race for your dollar. And if you’ve been shouting at the TV as another mismatched fight card stomped all over your evening, then no-one outside of your apartment has taken any notice. People with bank account balances you or I will never comprehend have spoken. They believe in boxing and they believe that you’ll pay to watch it—at least for the next seven years.

ESPN have re-signed Bob Arum’s Top Rank. I’m not sure of the exact figures of the financial arrangement, but I’d imagine it’s on a par with Eddie Hearn’s brand new “Matchroom USA” (contract extension permitting) $1,000,000,000 deal with the fashionable DAZN. It’s been a haymaking summer for boxing promoters for sure.

Matchroom have announced they’ll be putting on huge shows in the US to justify the size of the cheque going into their coffers. Despite the poor, mismatched card from their October the 6th first outing what else would they say? What would you shout loudly after you’d just been handed a billion dollars? Exactly the same, after “WOOOO HOOOO.” Only Matchroom could brag about putting Tomasz Adamek in with Big Baby Miller, though. I guess Eddie Hearn is hedging his bets and putting on a card where the visiting Brits aren’t all whipped like Victorian schoolboys. Bob Arum will do well to hold onto his remaining hair. No-one likes the thought of Eddie Hearn hiding in the bushes and nicking underwear from the washing line whilst they’re watching reruns of Hagler vs. Hearns on a ten-hour loop. Matchroom have a habit of coming good.

Yes, a big promotion war in the USA has just kicked off (again). Take a seat, pay the PPV price, and prepare something to throw at the TV. Just don’t tell me boxing is dying. The money pumping into the sport is enough to ensure madness, jealousy, hatred, and suspicion throughout. From the promoter, to the cornerman, to the man reselling tickets on a spurious internet site. There will be tears before bedtime. Which reminds me. Next time you find yourself at a party surrounded by beautiful rich people……give momma a call.