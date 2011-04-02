The fireworks started early and often with both champion and challenger kissing the canvas.

Coming into the April 2, 2011 fight against Hernan Marquez (31-2, 24 KOs), Luis Conception (23-2, 18 KOs) had scored 12 KOs in 14 fights, including a stunning first-round knockout in Oct. 2010 to win the WBA flyweight title. In the week leading up to the fight, Conception was the overwhelming favorite. He had that Latin swagger about him, exuding the confidence of a champion at the top of his game. The fireworks started early and often in the first three rounds with both champion and challenger kissing the canvas. While 16,000 fans in Panama’s Arena Roberto Duran chanted “El Nica, El Nica, El Nica” in support of Concepcion, when it was over, a new flyweight champion wore the crown…