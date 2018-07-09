Nonito Donaire vs. Hernan Marquez

By Boxing News on July 9, 2018
Nonito Donaire vs. Hernan Marquez
The Filipino Flash was 23-1. Marquez was 27-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 10, 2010 at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. IBF flyweight champion Nonito Donaire, from Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, fought Hernan Marquez, from Empalme, Sonora, Mexico, for the interim WBA super flyweight title. The Filipino Flash was 23-1 coming in. Marquez was 27-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Nonito Donaire vs Hernan Marquez - Part 1 of 4



Nonito Donaire vs Hernan Marquez - Part 2 of 4



Nonito Donaire vs Hernan Marquez - Part 3 of 4



Nonito Donaire vs Hernan Marquez - Part 4 of 4



Tags: Hernan Marquez Nonito Donaire July 10th 2010 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Nonito Donaire

  • Hernan Marquez

Origin Talibon Bohol Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.11.16 (36)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W35+L3+D0=38
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 68 inches
Trainer Nonito Donaire Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.18 Anthony Settoul 20-3-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2015.03.28 William Prado 22-4-1 W(TKO) 2/12
2014.10.18 Nicholas Walters 23-0-0 L(TKO) 6/12
2014.05.31 Simpiwe Vetyeka 26-2-0 W(TD) 5/12
2013.11.09 Vic Darchinyan 39-5-1 W(TKO) 9/10
2013.04.13 Guillermo Rigondeaux 11-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record