Jesus Soto Karass is looking to prove he can still win against anyone in the division.

On Friday, August 4, Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) will face Jesus “El Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout. The Golden Boy Boxing card will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

Herrera’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Hector “Charro Negro” Velasquez on the inaugural edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in March. In the upcoming bout versus Soto Karass, Herrera hopes to get back to contention in the stacked welterweight division.

“This is life or death for me, because both Soto Karass and I potentially have our careers on the line in this ‘make or break’ fight,” Herrera said. “In order to catapult myself back to title contention, I know the most important step will be preparing harder than ever to ensure the victory come fight night.”

In his last two bouts, back-to-back bloodbaths with Japanese warrior Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai, Jesus Soto Karass is looking to prove he can still win against anyone in the division.

“Mark my words, on August 4 the fans will witness a comeback as they’ve never seen before in the ring. This could be one of my last chances to go all-out in the ring, and I want to be sure it happens in this fight,” said Soto Karass. “I know Herrera has accomplished a lot in his career, but this win means more to me and my legacy.”

The co-main event, also televised, features Vyacheslav “Lionheart-Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (18-1, 15 KOs) of Los Angeles against rising Philly contender Todd “2 Gunz” Unthank-May (10-0-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC Light Heavyweight Title.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate