Jamel gave Ito a cracking right to the face just before the bell. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Jamel Herring found the best way to celebrate what would have been his daughter’s tenth birthday on Saturday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida. The captain of the 2012 USA Olympic boxing team and former US Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq stuck and moved his way to a resounding unanimous decision win over Masayuki Ito, whose second defense of his title ended in heartbreak.

Herring (20-2, 10 KO’s) jabbed away at the champion in the early moments, who himself answered shortly thereafter with a straight right. Southpaw Jamel threw his left hand effectively at Ito’s lower right side a few times in the first and controlled the round. Masayuki caught Herring early in the second with an overhand right. “Semper Fi” Jamel continued to use his right jab, yet there were periods when “The Judge” Ito (25-2-1, 13 KO’s) was able to loop around his guard and connect with his right hand. In the third, Herring found more success with his left to the body and did his best to get closer with his right hook. The 2012 Olympian was doing well thus far.

Inside the first thirty seconds of round four, Herring scored with a straight left which jolted Ito’s head backwards. He used the remaining minutes in the ring to move around and deflect the inward rush of the Japanese champion. Jamel’s jab found its target throughout the fifth and he connected with a straight left just before the bell sounded to close an impressive three minutes. The Coram, New York native withstood Ito’s attempts at wrestling of sorts one round later, although he did take an Ito cracking right to the face just before the bell.

Masayuki connected with a right hook in the opening minute of the seventh. He was on his way to his best round of the world title clash until the challenger answered with a delightful 1-2 combination to the head. Referee Frank Gentile permitted the two boxers to get into a phone booth style of fighting early on in the eighth, which benefited Ito. The champion connected with body shots from close range. Herring did his best to keep Ito from using his inside tactics and remain on the outside. The champion continued to square up in front of the former US Marine and occasionally find success with his left jab and follow-up right.

As the bout entered into double digit rounds, Ito appeared to have caught his second wind. He pushed forward with his jab until Herring may have stolen the tenth by way of his accurate jabbing and lateral movement. The championship rounds began with Ito clearly showing that he wouldn’t allow himself to be a walkover for a challenger who was getting his first shot at a world title. A right hook from Jamel in the closing minute could have been scored a knockdown after Masayuki’s glove touched the canvas, but referee Gentile waved it off. Replays showed that the wrist portion of Jamel’s right glove had come into contact with Ito’s neck, thereby negating any knockdown. It was more of a push.

The two combatants met a ring’s center to begin the twelfth and final round. Herring jabbed and moved for most of it as Ito kept looking for a chance to knock one out of the park. Chants of “USA! USA!” echoed throughout the arena. The wood clacked to signify ten seconds to go. The fighters moved on to the last bell, after which Herring raised his hands in the hopes of capturing his first world championship. The judges would decide.

Thomas Nardone and Lisa Giampa each scored the contest 118-110, while Alex Levine turned in a scorecard of 116-112 to award the WBO World Super Featherweight title to Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring.

“This is unbelievable,” said the triumphant Herring afterwards. “Today would have been my daughter, Ariana’s tenth birthday. Hoorah to all my Marine brothers out there.” One of the best fighters in the division, Miguel Berchelt was in the ring and petitioned Herring for a unification bout. “They didn’t think that I could beat Ito, but I’m ready. If he’s ready then so am I!”

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita