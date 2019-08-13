Hell, the last public mass execution was way back in April—almost four months ago!

Boxing is no stranger to dirty money from dirty men sponsoring major events and you, sir, are indeed a trailblazer in taking things to the next level…

So, Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 is booked for December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Good on you, Eddie Hearn.

After all, as you explained in your no-questions-asked, no-fighters-present press conference on Monday, a lot of money was thrown into this event and a win for your fighter Joshua “opens a whole new world for him and for boxing,” turning him into a truly “iconic global fighter.” And, like you said, this could even lead to your guy fighting in places like Nigeria and China.

I have to admit, you looked really sharp and in charge, Eddie. Forget that nonsense about state-sponsored violence by the Saudi regime and widespread human rights abuses. Forget the murder and dismemberment of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which is now pretty much universally linked directly to Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. This is about “bigger picture” considerations, as you said. It’s about establishing another lucrative boxing venue for your Matchroom Boxing operations.

And the Saudis ARE getting better about the human rights stuff. Women are allowed to drive now and don’t have to be accompanied by a male in public. Hell, the last public mass execution was way back in April—almost four months ago!

You looked like a real leader up there preaching the virtues of the big heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia—a regular Pontius Pilate, washing his hands of any negatives that come along with this West-Middle East business union.

The haters who are poking at this deal are probably just jealous, anyway. As you said after the press conference, back in London:

“Every promoter under the sun has been trying to land a mega fight in the Middle East for many, many years…I’m the one that’s done it, and with that comes a little bit of a stick because we’re the trailblazers behind that.”

But just as the news of Ruiz-Joshua 2 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia broke, there was another story that popped up on my Facebook timeline and got my boxing brain working.

Morning commuters in Uruapan, Michoacan were greeted with the sight of seven men and two women hanging from an overpass on a major boulevard, mutilated and accompanied by a written message of warning from one cartel to another and to anyone willing to support the rival gang.

The morning gore was followed by the discovery of mutilated bodies in other locations across the city. Hours later, in another Michoacan city, just yards away from a police station, eight men were killed and three injured in an armed attack on a pool hall that was rumored to be retaliation for the earlier killings.

Like Saudi Arabia, Mexico is under a level two “exercise increased caution” travel advisory from the US State Department. The state of Michoacan in Mexico, meanwhile, is under a level four “do not travel” advisory.

Eddie, if you’re serious about taking big-time boxing to new places and are earnest in your willingness to hopscotch gore in the name of business, come to Michoacan where, like Saudi Arabia, there’s plenty of money that needs laundering and, unlike Saudi Arabia, the general public already knows and loves boxing. You could probably cram 100,000 fans into Estadio Morelos in Morelia, Michoacan for an Anthony Joshua fight, sponsored by one cartel or another. And while you count the loot after the fight from your guarded suite, you’ll be able to hear gunshots off in the distance, maybe some screams, too, and chuckle about the haters who blathered on and on about dirty money and nonsense regarding personal responsibility.

Boxing is no stranger to dirty money from dirty men sponsoring major events and you, sir, are indeed a trailblazer in taking things to the next level. A businessman who can’t spend some blood-soaked lucre is not much of a businessman at all.

And kudos, by the way, to Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz for going along with your common sense Saudi plan in the name of boxing betterment. Toss the fellas a few extra Riyals for their blind compliance.

P.S. As a boxing person of dubious morality already living in Michoacan and familiar with the ins and outs of doing shady business without being beheaded by the bad guys, I humbly offer my services in assisting with your Michoacan promotion.