AUSTIN, Texas—Reshard “Too Quick” Hicks capitalized on three knockdowns as part of a dominant effort on Saturday night at the Austin Sports Center for the vacant ABF USA welterweight title with an eighth round stoppage of Dennis “Pawnee Express” Knifechief.

The visibly taller Knifechief (12-10-1, 7 KO’s) snapped his left jab early and often. The Pawnee, Oklahoma native circled the ring until he was caught flush by an overhand left hook from Hicks which sent him backside first to the canvas. He regained his bearings and rose, yet by this time his Killeen, Texas opponent was on the clear offensive. “Too Quick” Hicks (12-0-1, 6 KO’s) easily controlled the rest of the round. Dennis began the second with a clear sense of urgency, which he displayed in the opening minute with a straight right to Hicks’s face. Reshard held his guard high and the central Texas southpaw looped his right jab up and around Knifechief’s defense. He moved back into an orthodox stance, which served him well as he connected with a fine uppercut.

Moments later, Knifechief was dropped for the second time with a hard right. As before, he rose and continued only to find Hicks prime for more damage delivery. Reshard skillfully dodged and evaded whatever Dennis threw at him as the bell sounded to end the third. Hicks popped his Oklahoma opponent once again with a straight right just as the fourth was underway. Dennis allowed himself to be forced into a corner. Punches were exchanged, after which they switched positions and it was Hicks with his back up against it.

Reshard began round five as southpaw and used his left glove to skillfully block the hard rights Knifechief threw his way. Dennis definitely got the attention he’d been seeking when he finally connected with a looping right hook just as the sixth commenced. Hicks was clearly yet temporarily buzzed and spent spurts of the seventh absorbing attempted body shots, perhaps in an effort to tire out his adversary from north of the Red River. It worked. Hicks scored the third knockdown of the contest, courtesy of a right hook. The bout seemed to fly by as the two combatants touched gloves just before the eighth and final round.

The Austin Sports Center erupted with chants of “Let’s Go, Hicks!” which inspired the Killeen fighter to finish the night, and he did. A flurry of punches sent a bewildered Knifechief into the ropes, which prompted referee Eric Amaro to stop the contest at the :53 second mark to award the technical knockout victory to the new ABF USA Welterweight champion, Reshard “Too Quick” Hicks.

