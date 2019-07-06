“Lomachenko has a lot of tricks. He's a trickster. I am not a trickster. But I'll give it 100%.”

Lomachenko is in a class all his own. He’d be a Golden Age fighter in any era, but the man he is facing doesn’t lack confidence…

Each of his fights is an occasion, and with the paperwork in order and an August 31 date at London’s O2 Arena ready to go, Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs), the four-star ring general from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, will defend his WBA and WBO lightweight titles against fellow southpaw Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs), the former British lightweight champion from Hull, Yorkshire, UK.

The now-vacant WBC lightweight title relinquished by Mikey Garcia when he fought Errol Spence will also be up for grabs.

“It’s a done deal,” Lomachenko’s promoter Bob Arum told IFL TV. “Eddie Hearn asked if we allowed him, who’ll be the promoter in the UK, to make the official announcement. Something about selling tickets and not wanting to interfere with the sale of tickets for the Dillian Whyte fight, which apparently isn’t going too well.”

Be that as it may, “It’s a signed deal,” Arum said. “We’re expecting that fight on August 31st, and I think it’s gonna be at the O2 Arena. But that’s up to Eddie. And we’re all set. ESPN is sending over a whole announcing team to England, to cover the fight. So, as far as I’m concerned, with or without an announcement, it’s a go.”

Lomachenko has been tight-lipped about his next fight, but his challenger had something to say.

“It will be the toughest challenge of my career but I’m up for it,” Campbell told BBC Sport. “He’s a class fighter. He can do everything. You don’t get ranked like he is for nothing, do you?”

Lomachenko is in a class all his own. He’d be a Golden Age fighter in any era. But the man he is facing doesn’t lack confidence.

“I believe I am the best and everybody will see in this fight,” said Campbell. “This is a mega fight here in the UK. We have not had a fight like this in a long time. Two guys, both at the top of their game, fighting off.”

He makes it sound appealing. It almost sounds competitive.

Campbell continued, “It’s definitely a harder path to a world title but I am not bitter or mad. I want to prove I am the best. To do that you have to fight the best. Everything happens for a reason. He was either getting beat if we fought in a couple of fights time or now in this fight, so it doesn’t make a difference to me. I have never had it easy have I? I fought Linares for a world title—a Linares at his prime, in the US, in his back garden. I relish these opportunities.

“There are kids who have won titles a lot easier but at the end of the day my story will be better. At the end of the day I am very grateful to be where I am. There are a lot of guys out there who aren’t as fortunate as I have been in boxing. Lomachenko has a lot of tricks. He’s a trickster. I am not a trickster. What I’ll do is give it 100%, go in there, do what I do very well and hit you hard. I don’t know if you have got the vibe but I am up for it, very focused. If you are not focused fighting someone like this guy, you never will be.”

The fight between these two former Olympic gold medalists at or near the top of their game will be broadcast live by ESPN in the US and on pay-per-view, via Sky Sports Box Office, in the United Kingdom.