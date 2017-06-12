“This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else.” (Facebook)

Evander Holyfield was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame to cheers and a standing ovation…

Sunday afternoon in Canastota, New York, former cruiserweight and four-time heavyweight champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs), the gladiator from Atlanta, Georgia, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame to cheers and a standing ovation.

“This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else,” Holyfield said. “My mother would have been so happy.

“When I came back with the bronze medal, my mama said, ‘See, I told you.’ My mom wouldn’t let me quit. My mom said, regardless of how good you are, you do mess up, and if you do mess up and you have a good attitude, you’ll get more opportunities. I had 10 setbacks, so that lets you know that I messed up. But because of the good attitude I had, I got more chances.

“My goal was to be the very best that I could be. I just didn’t know what it was.”

The other inductees were Marco Antonio Barrera, Johnny Tapia, Eddie Booker, Australian trainer Johnny Lewis, judge Jerry Roth; Showtime broadcasters Steve Farhood and Barry Tompkins; and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr.

Mi Vida Loca

Teresa Tapia, widow of Johnny Tapia, said this about her late husband.

“He had the greatest fans, and he soared to the greatest of heights. Johnny fought like a demon possessed throughout his career. The fans were his strength and salvation. From this day forward, Johnny, you shall be immortalized. Your heart ... will live on forever.”