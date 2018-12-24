Honesty Was Not The Best Policy in Charlo Twin Bill
Saturday’s big network coming out party for the sport’s next big stars was a poorly-executed mess from a business perspective…
This is why fights are fixed.
On Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the folks at Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) aired their debut card on Fox, showcasing fighting twins on the cusp of stardom, Jermell and Jermall Charlo.
If everything had gone according to plan, both brothers would’ve committed on-air manslaughter on national TV. Interim WBC middleweight titlist Jermall would’ve been able to add more fuel to his burning demands for a bout with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and WBC junior middleweight champ Jermell would’ve been headed to a Fight of the Year 154 lb. unification battle with IBF/WBA champ Jarrett Hurd.
But things DIDN’T go according to plan.
Good, but not great, Tony Harrison, who twice failed in previous attempts to overcome next-level opposition, picked and prodded his way to a controversial unanimous decision win over previously undefeated Jermell to take his belt.
Then, late replacement Matt Korobov put Jermall in a hole early on, winning the first quarter of the fight by upsetting the defending champ’s rhythm with some tricky veteran timing moves from the southpaw stance and all-around making the one-minute-older Charlo twin look more like a competent pro than a raging young lion. Jermall would eventually establish firm control in the bout and even hurt Korobov late, but his unanimous decision win was hardly the showcase moment the folks at PBC had hoped for.
In a boxing world as corrupt as it’s painted to be, there’s no way Harrison would’ve taken that decision over Charlo, especially in a really close fight where not much was going on and most rounds were close enough to go to either man. The money was on Jermell and a showdown with Hurd later in 2019, not on a mild-mannered spoiler like Harrison, who just may lose the WBC belt in his very first defense.
As for Jermall—original opponent Willie Monroe Jr. was an odd choice for a showcase network squash. Even under the best of circumstances, the quick and athletic Monroe, with his raw ability, alone, could’ve made Charlo look less-than-stellar, despite having failed twice in next-level tries against Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders.
When Monroe was pulled from the fight after testing positive for a banned substance just about a week before the contest, late replacement Matt Korobov presented an even more complicated task for Charlo. The highly decorated Russian amateur star, a southpaw like Monroe, had the skills and maturity to possibly give Charlo and his straight up-and-down style, fits. And, yeah, that’s pretty much what happened, at least enough to make Jermall’s true believers start to question his chances against middleweight elite while feeding serial critics with an “I told you he was nothing special” moment.
All in all, Saturday’s big network coming out party for the sport’s next big stars was a poorly-executed mess from a business perspective. The matchups were not flattering to the money fighters, who were being hyped as young, hungry lions with a talent for brutality, and, as a result, the Charlo twins left Barclays Center as diminished entities.
The real-world answer to this would be to simply demand that the young stars up their level and be ready to shine against any opponents with any styles. But boxing is not the “real world.” In boxing, a matchmaker’s acumen in choosing the right fights for his guy is essential and a promoter’s ability to maneuver the right officials into the right spots is the ultimate safety net to guard against unpleasant surprises. Somewhere in between, the fighters fight.
The two Charlo bouts were as honest as any big fights get at this level of the sport—honest matchmaking, honest judging, honest officiating—and all that honesty blew up in the faces of those with money invested into the showcasing of two new and dynamic stars. Honesty got the PBC folks stuck with Tony Harrison, a hard-to-promote stylist already starched by Hurd last year, as junior middleweight champ, plus, it got a wet blanket tossed over previously red-hot Jermall Charlo.
This is what happens in honest sporting events, though. Sometimes the Colorado Rockies eliminate the favored and much more marketable Chicago Cubs from the playoffs and life is what it is.
But, after seeing what went on in Brooklyn last Saturday, one can certainly understand why there’s a temptation to do a little jerry-rigging here and there to keep money flowing and preserve the viability of bigger and better fights down the line. As any fight fan comes to learn soon enough, boxing is a business.
don from prov 11:25am, 12/24/2018
I thought that Charlo might have an interesting future at middleweight.
And though he looked more like a confused wildebeest than a hungry lion the other night, he may indeed become an interesting fighter. One problem is the lack of depth and width generally found in boxing now: These young fighters often become better at basking while at ringside than battering inside the ring—they often just don’t have to face the same array of styles and levels of competency in their opponents to work their way to a championship. Even the Eastern European fighters gain most of their polish as amateurs, which is fine—but amateur fighting is surely not pro fighting.
Big brother Charlo got a TASTE of what well rounded means—
He could use a lot more. But is it out there?
Anyway, the Charlo’s and Spence are already great ringside baskers.
Whether or not they become great fighters is another thing.
Lucas McCain 10:11am, 12/24/2018
Yes, boxing IS a business, a cold-blooded one, but it’s also more than a business. I don’t look forward to watching guys at desks pushing paper, or going to departmental meetings where profits, losses, enrollments, etc. are discussed. “In a boxing world as corrupt as it’s painted to be, there’s no way Harrison would’ve taken that decision over Charlo.” Bingo. But is the answer to make it as corrupt as it’s painted to be? Boxing is also a skilled, hot-blooded, and dangerous sport, entertainment with a script that can change at any moment, even against the wishes of the money men. I welcome a chance to read about the “business of boxing,” but if that’s not held in tension with the weird excitement of it all, what’s the point of following it? (Ditto, music, movies, theater, art exhibits, etc. !)
Erect On Demand 07:13am, 12/24/2018
Larry Hazzard put up a card that clearly showed that he was eyeballin’ only one of the fighters in the fight, a failing common to the racist fux that abound in this shit sport! Dum fux at ringside including Goosen call the eleventh a big round for Charlo when it was clearly Korobov’s best round where he landed at least a half dozen of those flush straight lefts! On the whole a really good night for Canelo!